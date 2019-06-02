US Should Bear "Entire Responsibility" For Trade Talks Setbacks: China

"The US government accusation of Chinese backtracking is totally groundless," the Chinese government said in a white paper on the trade war.

World | | Updated: June 02, 2019 08:37 IST
US Should Bear 'Entire Responsibility' For Trade Talks Setbacks: China

China has increased tariffs on billions worth of US goods


Beijing, China: 

The United States should bear "sole and entire responsibility" for setbacks in its trade negotiations with China, Beijing said Sunday, alleging that Washington repeatedly changed its demands.

"Historical experience has proved that any attempt to force a deal through tactics such as smears, undermining and maximum pressure will only spoil the cooperative relationship."



