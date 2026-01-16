Uncertainty Around Tech, AI Stocks Remain High Globally In 2026: Report

The uncertainty around technology and AI-related stocks remains high in the global market in 2026, according to the World Economic Forum.

More than half of the economists surveyed (52 per cent) expect AI-related stocks in the US to fall this year. About 9 per cent believe the drop could be sharp. At least 40 per cent still expect these stocks to rise, as per the WEF's latest Chief Economists' Outlook report.

Around 58 per cent of economists believe US stock prices outside the AI sector could stay flat or fall, suggesting caution about overall market values.

Why The US Matters Most

Economists agree that problems in the US would affect the whole world. About 74 per cent say a sharp fall in US AI stocks would have global effects. A drop in other US stocks or in the US dollar would also spread across countries.

Most economists, though, believe market shocks would be short-lived.

China And Europe Look More Positive

Views are more optimistic outside the US. Over two-thirds of economists expect AI-related stocks in China to rise in 2026. For other Chinese stocks, opinions are mixed, with many expecting little change.

Europe also looks steady. After a strong performance in 2025, 59 per cent of economists believe European stock markets will continue to rise this year.

Investment Options In 2026

Gold remains popular as a safe investment. While 54 per cent of economists think gold prices may have already peaked, 46 per cent still expect prices to rise further. Experts say gold has gained because of global conflicts, policy uncertainty, and heavy buying by central banks.

Cryptocurrencies face a tougher outlook. About 62 per cent of economists expect crypto prices to fall further in 2026. This follows a sharp crash in October, after which bitcoin lost about a quarter of its value in just two months.

Most economists also believe the US dollar will weaken. A weaker dollar could help developing countries by making it easier to repay dollar-based debt.

Are Markets In A Bubble?

Some experts worry that markets may be overheating. The WEF research shows that US stocks and gold have been rising together in a way often seen before market bubbles burst. European and global financial authorities have warned that high prices in US tech stocks are being driven by fear of missing out, which could lead to sudden falls if bad news hits.

The International Monetary Fund has also warned that heavy dependence on a small group of big tech companies (the “magnificent seven”) could spread losses across global markets if even a few of them disappoint investors.

Not everyone agrees that this is a bubble. Unlike the dot-com boom years, today's leading AI companies are already making strong profits. They are also investing heavily in real infrastructure such as data centres and energy systems.

Global institutions like the IMF and OECD say AI investments helped support US economic growth in 2025.