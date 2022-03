"I am not sure they have," Joe Biden said on Russia's change in strategy in Ukraine (File)

US President Joe Biden on Saturday cast doubt on signals from Russia that it is planning to focus its war aims in Ukraine only on controlling the eastern Donbas region.

Asked what he thought about Russia's change in strategy after meeting refugees in Warsaw, Biden responded: "I am not sure they have".

