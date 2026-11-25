The recent high-profile cases, including the conviction of Russell Brand for rape, have prompted the UK government to consider changing the legal age of sexual consent in the country. As per the BBC, the government of Prime Minister Andy Burnham has asked public to share its views whether or not to stagger the age of consent. Currently, the age of consent in the UK is 16 across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. It applies equally regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

The call for revisiting the age of consent was given by activists who argue that different age limits should apply, depending on the age gap between people involved. In the case of Russel Brand, he was 31, while the woman he is accused of grooming and raping was 16.

The BBC further said that the UK government is also announcing new limits on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Making a storng case for revising the NDA limits, Burnham said in a piece in The Guardian, "NDAs should protect sensitive business information or commercial interests. They should not protect powerful men who have abused, harassed or discriminated against women."

CBS News quoted British Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden as called incidents like Brand's "appalling stories of abuse of power by powerful men". He added that this warrants consideration of a new law.

McFadden said staggered age of consent is practiced by several other countries and the UK too will "discuss the approach".

Apart from Brand, who was convicted for 10-and-a-half years in prison, another British television personality David Walliams faced allegations of grooming young girls and harassing female colleagues. Both have denied all the allegatiosn against them.

If the new laws are approved, it will make anyone 18 or older to have sex with individuals aged between 16 and 18, regardless of verbal consent.

The UK is looking at other countries as it prepares to relax the age of consent. In Canada, for example, the age of consent for sexual activity is 16 but it varies in case of those under this age. In eight US states - Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota and Florida - the age of consent varies.