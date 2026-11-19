The UK government has asked Google to remove a YouTube video in which jailed comedian Russell Brand protests his innocence, the justice ministry said Thursday, but the US tech giant has not yet complied.

Brand, who was last week sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault against four women, insisted he is innocent in a statement read out by his wife in the video uploaded Sunday to YouTube.

Laura Brand delivered his message, which was shared on their channel on the platform, prompting an immediate backlash from victims' advocates, political leaders and others.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesman called the video "clearly appalling" on Monday, and it is understood the Ministry of Justice subsequently submitted an official request to YouTube's owner Google to remove it.

"It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content," a ministry spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

"Removal ultimately depends on the platform's own terms."

As of 1100 GMT Thursday the video remained accessible on the couple's account, which has 6.6 million followers, and had been viewed more than 850,000 times.

The BBC reported Google had refused the request because it had determined its rules had not been broken.

In a brief statement, a spokeswoman for the company told AFP: "We're aware of the new content and our teams are investigating."

It said Google had suspended Brand's channel from YouTube's monetising partnerships programme in September 2023, and that the account had not been able to make money from its content on the platform since then.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor turned conservative religious guru was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults earlier this month, and days later sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison.

Officials have noted that prisoners are banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Inmates cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments, amid speculation prison visits by Brand's wife and communication between the couple could be restricted in future.

Government minister Matthew Pennycook told the BBC that UK authorities "don't have any power to mandate a removal of content".

"That is up to Google," he said.

"We've made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldn't have to see this content."

Brand's accounts on Facebook and Instagram appear to be no longer available, and although his X account with 10 million followers can still be seen there have been no posts since November 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)