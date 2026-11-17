What happens when an entire country goes dark? Not just a power cut, but a cascading failure in which electricity, mobile networks, internet connectivity, banking services and transport systems stop functioning. This may sound like the plot of a dystopian film, the UK government's warning to its citizens to prepare for a 'Black Sky' event has brought the scenario in focus. The term 'Black Sky' was coined by Electric Infrastructure Security (EIS) Council, which defines it "as a catastrophic event that severely disrupts the normal functioning of our critical infrastructures in multiple regions, for long durations".

Europe has witnessed widespread disruption, including hacking of refrigerators and bomb hoaxes, prompting the UK government to launch its 'Be Ready' campaign to prepare households for emergencies that could disrupt everyday life for several days.

And with the latest Microsoft outage, fears are now growing about more threatening incidents that could wreak havoc on daily life.

Why Did The UK Feel The Need For It?

According to reports, there are four major considerations: Extreme weather, cyberattacks, geopolitical threats and low public preparedness. As far as the weather is concerned, storms and wildfires have shown how such events can disrupt normal life.

Then there is concern about hostile states targeting critical infrastructure. And a recent government research found that just 13 per cent of people in the UK felt prepared for an emergency that could cut them off from essential services. Meanwhile, 84 per cent wanted the government to provide more information on emergency preparedness.

What Is The Government Asking People To Do?

The government wants households to maintain basic supplies to survive three days (or 72 hours) without normal access to essential services.

These include:

Bottled water and non-perishable food

Torches, batteries and a battery-powered or wind-up radio

First-aid supplies and essential medicines

Cash and important documents

Basic hygiene and sanitation products

Why 72 Hours?

The 72-hour rule is essentially a three-day survival buffer. It is not based on a scientific finding that every emergency will be resolved within exactly 72 hours. Nor does it mean Britain expects a crisis to last only three days.

The logic is that the first 72 hours after a major emergency are often the most difficult for households and emergency responders.

So, in case of major disruption, people who can look after themselves for 72 hours will reduce the burden on emergency services, allowing first responders to prioritise vulnerable people and those in immediate danger.

Why Now?

Modern societies are heavily dependent on electricity, internet connectivity, digital payments, water networks and interconnected supply chains. A disruption in one system can trigger failures across several others.

The UK government's concern is not necessarily that a war or nationwide blackout is imminent. It is that the country needs to be better prepared for a world in which extreme weather, cyberattacks and security crises can disrupt ordinary life.

The BBC have announced that a team of 100 people will keep running operations on FM radio, which can pick up a broadcast without a mobile signal or a home internet. They say the generator-powered setup (since the transmitter can go down) will keep the operation going for three days.

Is UK The Only Country Doing This?

The British government says it is aligning itself with countries such as France, Ireland and the Netherlands, which already encourage households to maintain emergency supplies for three days.

In November 2025, a similar exercise called GridEx tested response to simulated cyber and physical attacks on the grid. It was jointly held by North American utilities and government partners.

India's 2012 Blackout

India experienced a large-scale blackout in July 2012, when two consecutive grid failures plunged large parts of northern, eastern and north-eastern country into darkness. The failures exposed weaknesses in the country's transmission infrastructure and grid management, prompting measures such as stronger transmission networks, stricter grid discipline, improved monitoring and protection systems, and islanding schemes to keep essential services running.

India is also strengthening emergency communication through an indigenous Cell Broadcast System, developed by the Department of Telecommunications and NDMA, which sends alerts directly to mobile phones in specific areas. The system was launched in May 2026 after nationwide testing, allowing authorities to warn people about disasters such as floods, earthquakes and other emergencies.