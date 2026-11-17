The Simpsons has achieved modern notoriety for seemingly predicting real-world events years or decades before they happen. This time, a Simpsons "prophecy" about a November 17 global blackout is going viral. According to The Independent, the short clip is a part of 2023 episode 'It's A Blunderful Life' in which the town of Springfield is catapulted 60 years into the future. It shows an older Lisa Simpson writing about the blackout in her diary. The date is November 17, fuelling speculation online if another one of the series' "predictions" will come true.

"I literally can't with the Simpsons lol what is it with this show? why does this keep happening?" commented one user on X.

"Predictive programming is the elites just making a confession," said another. "17 nov is 666 days after 1st day Trump presidency," a third user said.

Others claimed there is no mention of the year 2026 in Lisa's diary so it's a bogus claim. Some of them also asked Grok, X's AI assistant and it replied: "It's a viral rumour mixing a few real things with fiction."

However, the clip has received renewed interest online in the wake of last week's Microsoft outage and the US government's test of the emergency alert system on November 17. It is a routine emergency alert test, not a warning of a power failure.

As part of the test, publica warning will air across radio, television sets along with cable and satellite providers.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons had created another frenzy online with claims that the series gave a hint about the Epstein Files controversy.

The episode that started online chatter is Season 12's 'The Computer Wore Menace Shoes', which aired in 2000. In it, Homer, the protagonist, discovers the 'Internet' and launches a gossip blog under the alias "Mr X".

One of the entries in his blog mentions about "crazy creeps on an island are secretly running the world".

Online users drew parallels to Jeffrey Epstein's Little Saint James and Great Saint James islands, often collectively referred to as "Epstein Island", where he was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.