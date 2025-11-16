<i>The Simpsons</i> Writer Dan McGrath Dies At 61 After Suffering A Stroke

Daniel Anthony McGrath, renowned as Dan McGrath, was a legend. On November 14, 2025, the television writer, stage director, and educator died after suffering a stroke.

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, McGrath studied Japanese and Chinese history and politics. While he failed in all his Japanese courses, he was an active writer, editor, and cartoonist at The Harvard Lampoon, an undergraduate honour publication.

Emmy-Winning Writer Dan McGrath Dies At 61

Dan McGrath's family shared the heartbreaking news on social media. "'We lost my incredible brother Danny yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind," read the statement.

"An incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are broken," wrote his sister Gail McGrath Garabedian on Facebook. She shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he died at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn after suffering a stroke.

He is survived by his mother, sister, two brothers, a nephew, a sister-in-law, and two nieces.

Dan McGrath Work

When he was at Harvard, McGrath was also designing computer games at MIT. Before moving to Hollywood, he had spent countless hours working in public clinics, hospitals, and emergency rooms.

He started his television career by writing for Saturday Night Live, where he collaborated with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. He later joined The Simpsons, an American animated sitcom, team and co-wrote for a number of episodes.

He won an Emmy for his writing for The Simpsons; however, not many know that he was fired from the show twice. He later wrote for shows like Gravity Falls, Mission Hill, The PJs, and King of the Hill.

