Did <i>The Simpsons</i> Really Predict A Mexico Vs Portugal Clash In 2026 World Cup Final?

A viral claim suggesting that The Simpsons predicted a Mexico vs Portugal final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced online, but the theory is not supported by the facts. The claim is based on a scene from the 1997 episode The Cartridge Family, which features a football match between Mexico and Portugal being advertised in the fictional town of Springfield.

Many fans have pointed to the clip as evidence that the long-running animated series predicted the teams that will reach the 2026 World Cup final. However, the episode makes no reference to the World Cup, the year 2026, or a final between the two nations.

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The scene simply shows a fictional football match. Supporters of the theory have connected it to the upcoming tournament, but there is no evidence that the show's writers intended it as a prediction.

Watch the clip here:

The claim has circulated several times before. According to fact-checking website FACTLY, the same screenshots were widely shared during both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, showing that the theory regularly returns whenever interest in the tournament grows.

Over the years, The Simpsons has gained a reputation for seemingly predicting future events. While some examples have attracted attention, experts say the Mexico versus Portugal theory is based on speculation rather than fact.

What is confirmed is that FIFA has announced the 2026 World Cup final will take place at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July 2026.

The teams that will contest the final have not yet been decided. Mexico versus Portugal remains nothing more than a fan theory inspired by a scene from a television episode aired nearly three decades ago.