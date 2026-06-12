Move over, Paul the Octopus. While the psychic creature ruled the 2010 World Cup, German economist Joachim Klement seems to have cracked the code. Using a clever mathematical formula, Klement has correctly predicted the last three tournament winners: Germany in 2014, France in 2018, and Argentina in 2022. By looking at data like population size and team rankings, his clever system has beaten the traditional experts every time. As football fans look forward to the next tournament, everyone is asking the same question: who does Klement's formula tip to lift the trophy this time around?

So, Here is the answer that football fans around the world have been waiting for.

Klement actually started out trying to prove that predicting the winner was impossible. He later admitted to a German news website Der Spiegel that when he first used his model in 2014 and got it right, he was completely shocked.

"The first time I was horrified when Germany became world champions in Brazil, also because all the experts had pointed out that no European team had ever won a World Cup in South America," he said.

Speaking to DW News, Klement admitted his model only gives him a slight edge over pure luck. "I actually tried to get it wrong," he joked, "but I must be the luckiest economist in the world to get it right three times in a row."

While his formula can explain about half of what happens in a match, he attributes the rest entirely to chance. "People keep asking me what my crystal ball says," he added, "but the truth is, I don't have one. I've just been lucky so far."

So, who is his data backing this time? "It's sad to say as a German," Klement revealed, "but I predict that the Netherlands will win their first ever World Cup this time around." Despite his modesty, football fans will be watching closely to see if his lucky streak continues.