UK Influencer Dies 6 Days After Getting Hit By Car Outside London Nightclub

A 32-year-old social media influencer has died nearly a week after being struck by a car driven by former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington outside a nightclub in central London. According to the BBC, Klaudia Zakrzewska, from Essex, was among several pedestrians hit on Argyll Street in Soho at around 4:30am on April 19. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and placed in a coma. Despite medical efforts, she died owing to her injuries on April 25.

The incident also left two others injured, including a 58-year-old security guard who sustained life-changing injuries in what witnesses described as a chaotic and violent scene outside the nightclub.

Police have charged 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington, a former X Factor finalist who performed with girl group Miss Dynamix in 2013 and is also known online as 'RIELLEUK.' She faces multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving.

Following Zakrzewska's death, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the attempted murder charge will now be upgraded to murder.

Zakrzewska, known online as 'Klaudiaglam,' had built a following of more than 250,000 on Instagram, where she shared lifestyle and beauty content. Her sudden death has sparked an outpouring of grief from followers and loved ones.

Earlier, Zakrzewska's mother, Kinga, had shared updates about her daughter's critical condition, revealing she had been fighting for her life in a coma. A GoFundMe campaign set up by the family has raised over 18,000 pounds to support them during this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia's family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident. We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation.

"We also ask that people do not share graphic footage out of respect for Klaudia's loved ones and for those who have been injured. The circulation of such material could also undermine our ongoing criminal investigation and potentially prejudice future court proceedings."

