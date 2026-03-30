Scottish Influencer Caught With Cannabis Worth 150,000 Pounds At Edinburgh Airport, Faces Jail

A Scottish social media influencer is facing a potential prison sentence after attempting to bring cannabis worth more than 150,000 pounds into the UK through Edinburgh Airport. According to a Telegraph report, Ellie Crampsie was caught carrying over 17kg of the Class B drug in her luggage while returning from a holiday in Thailand last year. She was stopped by Border Force officers upon arrival in Edinburgh on April 16 after flying via Paris.

The 23-year-old, who is based in Glasgow's Broomhouse area, later admitted her role in being concerned with the supply of cannabis when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 26, 2026.

Prosecutor Emma Laing told the court that officers discovered 17 sealed packages inside her baggage, containing a total of 17.7kg of cannabis. The drugs were estimated to be worth between 115,000 and 151,000 pounds.

Laing said, "She was asked the usual questions by the officer and she confirmed she had travelled from Thailand. Her luggage was opened and a number of vacuum packages were within."

Crampsie has built a sizeable following on social media and is a familiar figure in Glasgow's nightlife and events circuit, where she promotes brands. She also runs her own beauty business.

Her defense lawyer requested that she be allowed to remain on bail while a social work report is prepared, noting that her previous offending was “unremarkable in the context of this offence."

Sheriff Graeme Watson said, "I'm going to adjourn sentencing in this case to allow the court to obtain a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment. In the meantime, I am going to continue your bail conditions. That should be no prejudgment of what comes next, all sentencing options will be open to me on the next occasion."

According to National Crime Agency (NCA) reports, nearly half of recent cannabis smuggling cases into Scotland have originated from Thailand. This has led to increased multi-agency operations between UK and Thai authorities to intercept traffickers on this route.