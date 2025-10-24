UK Woman Finally Gets India Visa After 2 Rejections: "My Heart Is Full Again"

For many travellers, visiting India is a lifelong dream filled with the promise of culture, colour, and community. But for some foreigners, securing a visa to enter the country can be an emotional rollercoaster. A British social media content creators has recently gone viral after sharing her joy at finally receiving Indian visa.

British content creator @londonki_lali took to Instagram to share her overwhelming relief after her Indian visa was approved, just two days before her flight. She had previously faced two rejections, which left her uncertain if she'd ever get to visit the country she adores. In an emotional video, she says, "The pure joy of finally getting visa to my fave country... My heart is full again." Her reaction resonated with thousands online, especially among Indian followers who welcomed her return.

Watch the video here:

The comments on her video overflowed with heartfelt support and excitement, as viewers expressed their joy for the British content creator's long-awaited Indian visa approval. One user wrote, "I am so happy for you. Enjoy your time in Bharat," capturing the shared delight in her upcoming adventure. Others chimed in with warm wishes like "Have a great stay in India! Enjoy local food," highlighting the anticipation of savoring the country's flavors, while another added, "Have a wonderful time in India," complete with applause and gift emojis to celebrate her journey to what she calls home.

This isn't an isolated incident in recent days. In the first week of this month, an American named Klor Anthony Louis, known as Tony Klor on social media, surprised many with a tweet showing off his new 5-year visa to India. The visa, issued on September 23, 2025, allows him to stay in India for up to 180 days each visit and is valid until September 22, 2030.

In his tweet, Tony expressed excitement about India welcoming foreign technology experts. He wrote, "It's official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I've just been granted a girthy 5-year Indian visa." He also compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says Welcome home, Bahi."