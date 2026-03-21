Specially-Abled Polish Man Sets World Record For Longest Underwater Breath-Hold

A man from Poland has shown that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges, inspiring many with his achievement. After losing the use of his limbs in a car accident, he has now set a remarkable record to challenge common ideas about disability, reported Guinness World Records.

Sebastian Gorniak, a 52-year-old father and coach, has claimed the record for the longest voluntary breath-hold underwater in the men's MP4 category. He held his breath for 5 minutes and 41.9 seconds last October in Wroclaw, Poland.

MP4 is one of several disability classifications designed to ensure that the process of breaking records remains fair and accessible to everyone. Sebastian sustained a C6/7 spinal cord injury and has a retained hematoma at C3, resulting in paralysis of all four limbs.

The motivation behind this record attempt was his desire to compete alongside able-bodied athletes. To prepare for this challenge, he engaged in endurance training, boxing, swimming, wheelchair racing, and apnea exercises to enhance his breath-holding capacity.

Sebastian explains that his philosophy is one of never giving up; in his view, working hard in every aspect of life is the most valuable piece of advice one can follow. He also emphasizes that, regardless of the circumstances, people should never abandon their goals-for dreams do come true, sometimes later than expected, and sometimes in ways one might not have anticipated.

Through this achievement, his objective is to demonstrate that individuals with disabilities are indeed capable of attaining extraordinary success.