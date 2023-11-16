Teen Scuba Diver Sets Record, Performs 38 Underwater Magic Tricks

Avery Emerson Fisher made the record by performing 38 magic tricks.

A prodigious 13-year-old American girl has stunned the world with her remarkable underwater magic skills. In an impressive feat, she set a new record for the most magic tricks performed underwater in three minutes, leaving onlookers mesmerized. Clad in scuba diving gear, she seamlessly executed a series of captivating tricks, as captured in a video shared by the official Guinness World Records Instagram page.

The caption of the post read, "Congratulations to 13-year-old scuba diver Avery Emerson Fisher (USA), who's conjured up some underwater magic."

According to Guinness World Records, Avery Emerson Fisher blew the previous record of 20, set by professional magician Martin Rees (UK) in 2020, completely out of the water. The idea first came about during lockdown, when 10-year-old Avery was asked by her dad Jon how she wanted to spend the quarantine.

She had always loved visiting her local aquarium and decided she'd like to learn how to scuba dive. Avery began studying and aced all her online exams. She started training and earned her open water diver certificate during the summer, and she has since earned a further 12 certificates and gone on more than 30 ocean dives.

"The youngster is incredibly passionate about marine conservation and ocean stewardship and hopes to raise awareness of the issues while inspiring others to give scuba diving a go," the GWR mentioned.

Avery, blending her passion for scuba diving and magic, showcased her skills at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco, attempting the most underwater magic tricks in three minutes. After successfully executing 38 illusions in cold waters, she impressed Guinness World Records adjudicators and witnesses.