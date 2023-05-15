Watch: US Professor Sets World Record After Living Underwater For 74 Days

He plans to resurface on June 9 as part of 'Project Neptune 100.'

A Florida university professor has broken the world record for the longest time living underwater. According to CBS News, Joseph Dituri has been living at Jules' Undersea Lodge for 74 days and plans to make it to 100 days underwater as part of a unique biology study. Notably, Dr Dituri entered the habitat on March 1 and plans to resurface on June 9 as part of 'Project Neptune 100.'

The previous world record, set by two other professors in 2014, was 73 days.

In an Instagram post, tweet, Mr Dituri wrote, ''Today is record-breaking day 73 living underwater. I'm humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire — not only for generations to come — but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments. And while breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn't end here. I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery.''

Watch the video here:

On his 74th day, he ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his daily push-ups and took an hour-long nap.

Also known as ''Dr. Deepsea'', Mr Dituri is examining how the human body handles the long-term effects of staying submerged in extreme pressure. For the past 74 days, he has been living in a 100-square-foot habitat 30 feet below the surface at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, according to a University of South Florida press release.

On March 1, Dr Dituri started his journey and shared his plan in a video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, he is being monitored closely by medical professionals during his time underwater, frequently sending urine and blood samples up to the surface for analysis. A psychologist and a psychiatrist are also documenting the mental effects of being in an isolated, confined environment for an extended period, similar to space travel.

"The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely," Mr Dituri said. "This study will examine every way this journey impacts my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements to my health due to the increased pressure."

While he says he has loved living under the ocean, there's one thing, in particular, he's missed. "The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun," Mr Dituri told Florida Keys News Bureau.