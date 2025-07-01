Shefali Jariwala Death: Meet Millionaire Who Used His Son's Blood To Reverse Ageing

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala died late on June 27, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. Initial investigations suggest regular, unsupervised use of anti-ageing medication, including glutathione and vitamin C injections, may have played a role in her death.

She collapsed between 10 and 11 pm on Friday and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Sources told NDTV she had been fasting for a puja earlier that day but still took her regular anti-ageing shot in the afternoon. Police are probing whether prolonged use of these medications, which she had been taking for 7-8 years based on earlier medical advice, triggered the cardiac event. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

No anti-ageing conversation is complete without a mention of US millionaire Bryan Johnson. In 2023, he drew global attention for using blood plasma from his 17-year-old son in an experimental procedure aimed at reversing his age.

Who Is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan Johnson, 47, is a Utah-based entrepreneur who founded Braintree, the payments company that acquired Venmo and was sold to PayPal for $800 million in 2013. After this success, he launched Kernel, a neurotech firm, and later began Project Blueprint, a $2 million-a-year self-experiment aimed at reversing ageing across every part of his body, from his heart and brain to his skin, liver, and even genitals.

Johnson claims his body now functions like that of an 18-year-old. His doctors say key biological markers, like inflammation, organ health, and skin elasticity, point to slowed or even reversed ageing. At one point, tests showed his skin matched a 28-year-old's, while his fitness levels aligned with an 18-year-old athlete.

Bryan Johnson's Blood Experiment

Bryan Johnson once carried out a three-generation plasma swap involving himself, his 17-year-old son, and his elderly father. Inspired by parabiosis studies in mice, he received plasma from his son in hopes of reversing ageing.

But after tracking his health markers, Johnson admitted the experiment showed "no benefits" and called it off. His son and father faced no side effects.

Johnson later joked about giving away leftover "age-reversal plasma."

The Full Plasma Purge

Earlier this year, Bryan Johnson removed all 2.5 litres of his plasma and replaced it with synthetic albumin and IVIG, aiming to flush out "damaging proteins" and reset his body at the cellular level. His doctors found his plasma unusually "clean," crediting his disciplined lifestyle.

Experts warn such procedures can be risky without a medical need, with dangers like infection and immune issues. The US Food and Drug Administration has also warned against "young blood" therapies, citing unproven benefits and unknown long-term effects.

A 2 Million Dollar-A-Year Routine

Bryan Johnson spends around $2 million every year on his strict anti-ageing lifestyle. His daily routine includes taking over 50 supplements, following a fixed vegan diet, and finishing dinner before noon. He regularly undergoes laser therapy, microneedling, ultrasounds, MRI scans, and even uses shockwave therapy to maintain his "sexual health age." A 30-member medical team monitors more than 200 health markers monthly, from organ function to cognitive performance.

Earlier this year, Johnson admitted that an experiment with rapamycin, a drug popular in longevity circles, backfired. Instead of slowing ageing, it sped it up. He later described it as a "costly misstep".