Bryan Johnson declared it "second only to Mother's milk."

Millionaire tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is selling a part of his anti-ageing regime. Mr Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by following a strict program called Project Blueprint, which includes a special diet and over 100 daily supplements.

One element of Project Blueprint, a "Blueprint stack," is now available for purchase. The stack includes a drink mix, protein, 8 pills, snake oil, 67 powerful therapies, and 400 calories. It is built upon over 1,000 clinical trials.

Mr Johnson says the stack is backed by research and costs less than fast food, at $343 for a month's supply. In a post promoting the drop, Johnson proclaimed it to be "second only to Mother's milk."

Mr Johnson recommends replacing 400 calories from your current diet with the Blueprint stack. The stack is not intended to fully replace meals but rather to supplement deficiencies.

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by over 5 years and boasts improved health markers. He has invested heavily in Project Blueprint, which includes a special diet, medical monitoring, therapies, and exercise. Earlier this year, Mr Johnson claimed to have reversed hair loss through another self-developed programme.

It is important to note that there is no scientific consensus on the effectiveness of Project Blueprint, and spending $2 million a year on anti-ageing interventions is likely out of reach for most people.

He stated that his product is available for delivery to 23 countries, including the USA, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.