Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Removes Plasma From His Body, Replaces It With...

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bryan Johnson continues his body experiments to explore longevity. He replaced all plasma in his body with albumin, a blood protein. Johnson previously received a blood transfusion from his son.

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has once again gained social media's attention after revealing his latest body experiment. In an Instagram post, Mr Johnson claimed to have had plasma removed from his body and replaced it with albumin -- a protein found in a person's blood plasma.

"I removed all the plasma from my body, and the doctor said it's the cleanest she's ever seen," said Mr Johnson in the video, adding that it was the second phase of the experiment where he had previously received a blood transfusion from his son.

"You remember that blood boy thing? That's when my son gave me plasma. Well, today, we are doing a V2 of that."

In another video, he explained that the human body has "the natural ability to remove waste products" but sometimes "it can't deal with the load of our modern world or certain kinds of toxins", which prompted him to undergo the procedure.

"So, what happens when you remove all the plasma from your body? Nothing, really. I did the entire thing I felt the same, went to bed, slept the same," he informed.

"So for me it was pretty inconsequential. For those suffering from health challenges, they can feel a significant boost of energy and alertness. So how might this affect my logevity? Well, like all things blueprint we are measuring dozens of biomarkers and we will see a before and after and then make an assessment of what it's doing for me."

Social media reacts

A section of social media users lauded Mr Johnson for the experiment while others suggested he enjoy life without going through such extensive processes.

"Pretty cool what you're doing. People will be grateful for the research one day," said one user while another added: "Gets a lot of hate but hey, at least he's using his money to put to a good cause for further research and using himself as the test."

A third commented: "Just eat a KFC once for a while cause we all die.. Be happy, you are stressing out on living life but you are truly missing life."

Anti-ageing process

Mr Johnson spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

He is committed full-time to stopping the ageing process, having made a massive fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company to eBay.