Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Offers To Give Away His Plasma: "Who Wants It?"

Bryan Johnson, the tech millionaire known for his extreme anti-ageing methods, has shifted away from using his son's blood plasma in his rejuvenation regimen. He had previously garnered attention by involving both his son, Talmage (17), and his father, Richard (70), in a groundbreaking, albeit unconventional, "multigenerational plasma exchange" experiment.

The procedure involved extracting a litre of blood from his teenage son. This blood was then separated into its components (plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets). The 47-year-old father subsequently received an infusion of his son's plasma.

However, the tech millionaire disclosed that he has moved on to a more advanced procedure and will no longer inject his son's blood. "I no longer inject my son's blood. I've upgraded to a total plasma exchange. The process involves: 1. Removing all blood from the body, 2. Separating plasma from the blood, and 3. Replacing the plasma with 5% albumin and IVIG," he explained in a series of posts.

Mr Johnson made an unusual offer to his fans while posing with a bag of his plasma. "Here's my bag of plasma. Who wants it?" he asked.

I am no longer injecting my son's blood.



I've upgraded to something else: total plasma exchange.



Steps:

1. Take out all blood from body

2. Separate plasma from blood

3. Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG



Here's my bag of plasma. Who wants it?

🧵 pic.twitter.com/rUScTIDea6 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) January 28, 2025

The post, which quickly amassed millions of views, attracted several curious responses. One user inquired, "Bryan, if I wanted to buy this bag of plasma, how much would you charge?"

Mr Johnson responded that he was open to giving it away. "I'd be happy to donate it to someone. Plasma has a wide range of health benefits, but the logistics and regulations make it challenging," he explained.

Previously, the millionaire had shared comparative data on his and his son's nighttime erections. The bizarre post was widely criticized on social media, with many questioning his reasoning behind such an unusual data collection.