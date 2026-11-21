The Saudi-led coalition said early on Saturday morning that it had downed three Houthi missiles headed for Riyadh, after an AFP journalist in the capital reported hearing explosions.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition said on X.

Earlier, an AFP reporter heard two explosions shortly after authorities issued an alert saying the city was "under a hostile aerial threat".

The Saudi civil defence later lifted the alert and declared, "the danger has passed".

Yemen's Houthis said on X that they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh.

The incident came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis attacked the Red Sea port city of Hodeida and other targets in a "special operation" on Friday.

The Houthis had threatened reprisals.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

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