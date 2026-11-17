3 US Aircraft Carriers Operating In Middle East

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is operating in the Middle East, the US military said on Monday, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The Roosevelt and the ships accompanying it add to the already large US naval presence in the region, which includes two other carriers -- the George H.W. Bush and the George Washington -- and more than a dozen destroyers.

"The aircraft carrier is currently operating in the CENTCOM area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment," Central Command -- which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East -- said in a post on X.

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The carrier's deployment to the Middle East comes during a flareup in the more than eight-month-long Iran war, with Tehran saying Sunday that its forces carried out a drone attack on a US radar system at a helicopter base in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain's military said it intercepted the drones, "preventing them from reaching their intended targets."

The Islamic republic also fired drones at Bahrain on Friday -- the first strikes since September against countries in the energy-rich Gulf, which has been heavily targeted in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

CENTCOM said it shot down two Iranian drones that day, reporting no casualties or damage.

Efforts to end the Middle East war have made little headway.

Tehran has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has blockaded the waterway, which is a vital global energy conduit, since the start of the war, but has said it is ready to reopen it within two days if Washington agrees to its terms.

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to discuss the war at a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin this week.

Trump's Republican Party suffered major losses in midterm congressional elections that both the president and Vice President JD Vance blamed on the Iran war, which has sharply driven up prices and is widely unpopular in the United States.

Washington has appeared to dial back threats of renewed strikes in the wake of the midterms, but Trump said last week that a deal with Iran on ending the war was unnecessary, and that he had directed Vance to focus on anti-fraud efforts instead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)