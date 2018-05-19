Royal Wedding Live Updates: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Be Known As Duchess And Duke Of Sussex

The Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Megan Markle will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hours before the ceremony.





"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," it said in a statement.





"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."