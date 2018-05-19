Royal Wedding Live Updates: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Be Known As Duchess And Duke Of Sussex

New Delhi: The red carpets are rolled out and the stage is set at the St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big royal wedding is to begin a few hours from now. The wedding spectacle will be witnessed by as many as 100,000 Brits and foreign visitors, apart from those watching around the globe. The Royals are to be wed in front of family, friends and a few celebrities. The couple will read their wedding vows at the St George's Chapel, which also saw the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981.
After buzz around who would walk Ms Markel down the aisle, the American actress had confirmed that her father will not be present at the wedding and that Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle.
Prince Harry and his bride to be, will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding, the Buckingham Palace announced hours before the ceremony.
Here are the live updates of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding:
Guests have started settling down inside the church and a crowd has arrived to ring in the wedding bells for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Crowds are gathered in Windsor today and guests are starting to arrive ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/lfJ2Mved97- Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
Celebrity power couples, including David, Victoria Beckham and George, Amal Clooney, have arrived to attend the wedding
#RoyalWedding celebrations continue in Windsor town as the Band of The Irish Guards @IrishGuardsBand play for the crowds pic.twitter.com/aSuAJPgzKm- The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018
Flowers and foliage surround the High Altar of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. (Reuters)
Prince Harry and Miss Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception will take place in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. According to the royal family, Prince Harry and Ms Markle attended several tasting trials at the Windsor Castle kitchen in March, sampling each of the dishes made from scratch in the castle's kitchen.
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle Chooses To Omit The Word 'Obey' In Her Wedding Vows
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding vows were released by Kensington Palace and she has chosen to omit the word 'obey' from her vows, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex:
The Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Megan Markle will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hours before the ceremony.
"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," it said in a statement.
"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."
Watch: Crowds welcomed with a performance by Band of The Irish Guards on the streets of Windsor as the people continue to flock the streets
Fans of the royal family set up camps outside Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor
First look at the St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle ahead of the Royal Wedding. "Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," Kensington Palace posted on Twitter.
