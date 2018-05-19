Meghan Markle Chooses To Omit The Word 'Obey' In Her Wedding Vows

Meghan Markle, known to be a crusader for feminism, has once again shown support to the cause.

Hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, England's Kensington Palace released the official vows that the couple will take during the wedding ceremony.

The wedding vows disclosed that Meghan Markle has chosen to omit the word 'obey' from her vows, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.



Her omitted wedding vow will read, "I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."



With the intentional removal of the word 'obey' from her wedding vows, Meghan Markle, known to be a crusader for feminism, has once again shown support to the cause.



No such change was observed in Prince Harry's vows which read, "I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Markle will take their wedding vows at St George Chapel.

Apart from the wedding vows, the whole official 'Order of Service' revealed the detailed schedule of the wedding about royal family's arrival, selected readings, prayers, hymns and songs.



A day before the royal wedding on Friday, Meghan had asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle. The development took place after Meghan Markle confirmed that her father, Thomas Markel, would not be able to attend the wedding due to health issues.

