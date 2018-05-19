And They're Married. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exchange Wedding Vows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the wedding Windsor: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged wedding vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today in a glittering ceremony that saw a number of celebrity guests, members of the royal family and thousands of fans celebrating on the streets. Dressed in a flowing white gown designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan Markle reached Windsor Castle in a limousine. Stars including Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, his lawyer wife Amal, Victoria and David Beckham were among the guests spotted at the venue.



will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding. The titles have been bestowed upon the couple by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry grandmother.



Before the wedding ceremony, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were seen mingling inside Windsor Castle.



More than 100,000 fans are expected to cram the narrow roads of Windsor, about 30 km west of London. Visitors had to pass through police search points set up around the castle. Thousands of excited fans gathered on the roads leading to the venue, 15th-century St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066. A military band in scarlet uniforms and bearskin hats entertained thousands and police armed with semi-automatic rifles patrolling streets and watching from rooftops.



In a big break from royal tradition, Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle walk down the aisle. This is the second time in the royal memory that a royal bride will be walked down the aisle by a member of the groom's family.



(With inputs from agencies)





