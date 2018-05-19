Prince Charles Walking Meghan Markle Down The Aisle - An Anomaly Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, had to drop out of the event due to his health issues.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT This is the second time a royal bride will be walked down the aisle by a groom's family member. Washington: Prince Charles making her future daughter-in-law Meghan Markle walk down the aisle will be a big break in the royal tradition as this role is usually reserved from someone from the bride's family.



Kensington Palace announced on Friday that Meghan had asked Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, had to drop out of the event at the last minute due to his health issues.



The People quoted Beaumont Etiquette's founder and director Myka Meier as saying, "Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle is like nothing we've ever seen before in a major royal wedding. It is unprecedented and a very kind gesture to show solidarity and great support for the royal couple from the British monarchy and senior royals."



This is the second time in the royal memory that a royal bride will be walked down the aisle by a member of the groom's family. Back in 1960, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's sister, was walked down the aisle by Prince Philip as her father, King George VI, had passed away in 1952.



However, in the 'Order of Service', released by Kensington, Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, has been mentioned as the person who will walk Meghan down the aisle to the high altar of St George's Chapel.



