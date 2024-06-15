Rishi Sunak's Shoutout To Kate Middleton After Public Appearance Update

Kate Middleton said she will make her first public appearance on Saturday

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday heaped praise on Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, as she shared a health update on her ongoing cancer treatment.

In a message, Kate said she was "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days". She also said she will make her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery revealed the presence of cancer in January.

Responding to her on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak said the Princess of Wales' statement will be "especially meaningful" to those fighting cancer and their families.

"They will recognise the same struggle in her words and draw hope and inspiration from her strength," he said.

"I'm delighted she will be in attendance for His Majesty's Birthday Parade and I know the whole country is behind her," Sunak, attending a G7 summit in Italy, added.

Kate Middleton Shares Update On Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton on Friday said her cancer treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. She said that she was making good progress as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy but is "not out of the woods".

The 42-year-old princess also expressed that she had been "blown away" by the thousands of kind messages from across the globe that followed her cancer announcement in March. She said the messages made a "world of difference" to her and her husband Prince William and them through "some of the harder times".

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said in a lengthy social media post.

She also tagged her picture -- taken earlier this week in Windsor, west of London -- standing in front of a tree next to a river.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she wrote.

Kate said that she is learning "how to be patient, especially with uncertainty".

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me," she said.

Kate Middleton's First Public Appearance In 6 Months

In what would mark her first public appearance in six months, Kate Middleton announced that she will attend King Charles's annual birthday parade on Saturday with other senior royals.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.

Kate Middleton's appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade for King Charles's official birthday will be her first public appearance since she was seen gathering with other royals for Christmas in December last year.

She had announced in a video in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer discovered following abdominal surgery.

Her announcement came weeks after King Charles revealed that he was being treated for an unspecified cancer.

(With agency inputs)