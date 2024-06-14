Tech, Trade In Focus As PM Modi Meets Rishi Sunak At Sidelines Of G7 Summit In Italy

PM Modi also extended his best wishes to the people of the UK as they prepare for general elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK during the third term of the NDA government as he held a bilateral meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

"It was a delight to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The PMO said that both leaders also talked about enhancing industrial cooperation in the defence sector, boosting trade and commerce, and more.

"The leaders discussed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and expressed happiness on progress in all areas of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including regular high level political consultations, defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people-to-people ties.

"They also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the two countries. Both leaders also discussed regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest," the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his best wishes to the people of the UK as they prepare for general elections next month.

In a statement, the UK PM's office said that Mr Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Modi on securing a third term in the world's largest democratic election as both leaders discussed their mutual commitment to the security and prosperity of both countries and saluted the strength of the relationship.

"The Prime Minister said he was pleased that India will send high level representatives to the Ukraine Peace Summit this weekend," said Mr Sunak's office.

The British premier had dialled PM Modi last week, congratulating him on his election victory and wishing him success for a third term.

"The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive," Mr Sunak posted on X after the phone call.

During their conversation, the two leaders also reflected on the strength of the India-UK relationship and agreed that it will continue to grow in the future.

Last month, Mr Sunak had hailed India's rise as an 'economic superpower', asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

