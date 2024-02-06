King Charles Seen In Public For First Time Since Cancer Announcement

]King Charles seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was made public. (File)

Britain's King Charles III was on Tuesday seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was made public a day before.

King Charles was photographed leaving his residence near Buckingham Palace, with the Press Association news agency reporting he was "believed to be preparing to travel by helicopter to Sandringham", a royal residence in eastern England.

