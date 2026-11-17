Quad Leaders Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 23rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India summit and the 21st East Asia, where he met the leaders of the Quad nations, comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia. The Quad leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will participate in a meeting in Manila, Philippines.

This is the first leaders' level engagement of US President Donald Trump's current term. The meeting started at 6:30 pm local time at the Solaire Resort, preceded by a greeting and photo opportunity at 6:20 pm.

During his opening speech, Trump called PM Modi a "great leader" and a "friend of mine".

PM Modi highlighted that the Quad was a "trusted partnership" for India.

The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, bringing together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines.

The engagement marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the regional engagements in Manila, where leaders are attending the ASEAN-related summits.

Here are LIVE Updates of the Quad Leaders Meeting in Manila.