Quad Leaders Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 23rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India summit and the 21st East Asia, where he met the leaders of the Quad nations, comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia. The Quad leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will participate in a meeting in Manila, Philippines.
This is the first leaders' level engagement of US President Donald Trump's current term. The meeting started at 6:30 pm local time at the Solaire Resort, preceded by a greeting and photo opportunity at 6:20 pm.
During his opening speech, Trump called PM Modi a "great leader" and a "friend of mine".
PM Modi highlighted that the Quad was a "trusted partnership" for India.
The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, bringing together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines.
The engagement marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the regional engagements in Manila, where leaders are attending the ASEAN-related summits.
Here are LIVE Updates of the Quad Leaders Meeting in Manila.
Quad Leaders Summit LIVE: Moment PM Modi Arrived In Manila
Glimpses from PM @narendramodi's arrival in Manila, Philippines, where he will take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit. https://t.co/Fnzw6ey0e9— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2026
India-US-Japan-Australia Summit LIVE: Trump Praises US Submarines In Quad Speech
"Today, anti-submarine is very important and we have been doing the anti-surface warfare for a long time but anti-submarine has become more and more important. Our submarines are beyond reproach; we make the greatest submarines anywhere in the world. Now we are working with Australia and others on that. But our submarines are very advanced," Donald Trump says.
Quad Leaders Summit LIVE: Trump On Catching Up With China's Rate Earths
Donald Trump said Tuesday on the sidelines of a Manila summit that the United States would catch China in rare earths production "within 10 months".
"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with the Quad security alliance countries.
PM Modi at Quad Summit LIVE: PM Modi On 'Special Bond' Between Philippines And Quad
Quad Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses meeting, praises ‘special bond’ between Manila and Quad NDTV's @RishabhMPratap brings you this ground report from Philippines https://t.co/gGorYrqP1r— NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2026
Quad Leaders Summit LIVE: Why This Meeting Is Important
The Manila gathering marks the first in-person Quad leaders' summit since 2024, taking place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit as the four Indo-Pacific nations look to deepen coordination on regional security and economic resilience.
PM Modi at Quad Summit LIVE: Important Milestone, Says PM Modi On Quad Meet
"It gives me immense pleasure to meet you all. Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone," PM Modi on Quad.
PM Modi at Quad Summit LIVE: PM Says Quad Provides Trusted Solutions
"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions," says PM Modi at Manila
Quad Leaders Summit LIVE: Watch PM Modi, Donald Trump At Quad Summit
US President Donald Trump calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'a tough man' at QUAD; also says Nvidia launching national security committee is ‘good idea’ @VishnuNDTV @ShivAroor @GargiRawat https://t.co/0D8HZJjuNY— NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2026
PM Modi at Quad Summit LIVE: PM Pitches For Next Phase Of Cooperation
"I am confident that our meeting today will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," says PM Modi at Quad Summit.
Quad Summit LIVE Updates: Trump Calls PM Modi "Tough Man"
"Modi is a very tough man, just in case. And Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. Albanese and me are okay," says US President Donald Trump.
Quad Leaders Summit LIVE: Friendship Grown Much Deeper, Says Trump
"It was quite a year we had. The Quad's revival and our cooperation has only grown and our friendship has grown much deeper. We are all friends. It's a lot easier that way. These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world," says US President Donald Trump.