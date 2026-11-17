United States President Donald Trump hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very tough man" at Quad Leaders Summit in the Philippines on Tuesday.

Pointing to PM Modi, who stood next to him, the US President said, "he is a very tough man". Then he pointed to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and added, "and she may be even tougher".

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"We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine," Trump said while addressing the media standing alongside Quad partners PM Modi, Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese.

Later, during a meeting at the summit, Trump repeated that PM Modi is a friend of his, a "great leader", and is "higly respected by everybody all over the world".

The US President's praise for PM Modi is not new. Earlier this year, he called him a "great leader", "very tough cookie", and one of the world leaders he most admires during an interview with Axios.

“All my life I've watched India, they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would there, be there for six months and then a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years, very solid,” Trump had said during the interview in June while citing PM Modi as an example of a leader who brought political stability.

The Philippines is hosting the Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) annual summit this year and also the first Quad summit since 2024. The last in-person Quad Leaders Summit took place in the United States in 2024 and was hosted by then-US President Joe Biden. The Quad comprises of India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

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"Quad A Trusted Partnership For India"

PM Modi, while addressing the meeting with Quad leaders, said that Quad is a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries have met five times, describing it as a testimony to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership. "From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions," he said.

The Prime Minister also looked back at the "longstanding bond" between Manil and the Quad nations, recalling that officials from the four countries met for the first time in Manila in 2007. "Ten years later, in 2017, it was in this very city that we resumed our dialogue. Today, holding another Quad meeting in this historic city marks an important milestone," he said.