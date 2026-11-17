Ranging from trusted supply chains, new technologies, disaster response, Quad provides "trusted solutions for Indo-Pacific", Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Manila summit.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries have met five times, describing it as a testimony to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership.

"For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

The Quad - broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence - comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia and focuses on cooperation across key areas in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the leaders for their leadership and support in advancing the grouping, adding that he was confident the meeting would help set concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation.

"I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he said.

US President Donald Trump met leaders of the Quad grouping and joined them for a group photograph on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The gathering on the sidelines of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is the Quad leaders' first since Trump's January 2025 return to power, and comes after his Republican party took a drubbing in this month's midterm elections.