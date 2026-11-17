Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the meeting of the Quad leaders has given a fresh momentum to the shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met for the Quad Leaders' Summit as 2026 marks nearly a decade since the Quad was revived and the 10th anniversary of the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, first articulated by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016.

"Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

Stating that the meeting set concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation, the Prime Minister added, "Today's meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation."

The Quad leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, a joint media release said on Tuesday evening.

According to it, the leaders strongly opposed any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, and expressed grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions.

"We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and commit to strengthening the Quad's ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism," the statement said.

Highlighting the cooperation in the maritime domain, the leaders welcomed the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness.

"In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer," the statement said.

The Quad leaders also affirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, which is intended to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific, and announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation.

Focusing on economic ties, the Quad leaders said, "We announce the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum which is scheduled to be held in early 2027, bringing together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from Quad countries to foster greater business ties across our private sectors, including the promotion of commercial deals and partnerships critical to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific."

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