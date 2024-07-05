PM Modi Congratulates Keir Starmer For Win, Has A Message For Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Keir Starmer on winning the UK elections and said he was looking forward to a positive collaboration with Labour leader. He also had a message for outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Starmer is set to replace Mr Sunak as UK Prime Minister after the Labour Party defeated the Conservatives in yesterday's elections.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi also thanked Mr Sunak for his "admirable leadership" and his contributions in deepening the India-UK ties.

"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi said.