Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday in an historic ruling, ordering refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

The ruling by the top UN court was the first time in its 80-year history that ICJ judges have determined that a state committed genocide, and is likely to be seen as justice for Rohingya victims of Myanmar's brutal 2017 crackdown.

"The Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa, delivering the verdict in the court's Great Hall of Justice in The Hague.

For nearly three hours, Iwasawa laid out searing evidence of Myanmar's atrocities against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during the campaign, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed "widespread sexual violence" against women and "extreme violence" against children, Iwasawa said.

Rohingya villages were "systemically destroyed" and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, said the ICJ, ruling that the "only reasonable inference" was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population -- a key test for genocide.

'Safe' return

The court ordered Myanmar to "allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence" for those who fled the violence.

Judges also told Myanmar it must investigate and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, providing for compensation to be determined at a later date.

While the decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts, and it is to be seen whether Myanmar's rulers will adhere to the orders.

But the ruling will likely heap more international pressure on its leader Min Aung Hlaing.

He commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup.

This year, he was installed as civilian president following deeply restricted elections and is waging a diplomatic campaign for legitimacy -- which may be complicated by the ruling.

The landmark ICJ verdict was also being closely watched by legal experts for clues into how the court will rule in another high-profile case before it -- whether Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

'I want justice'

For the more than one million Rohingya now living in the world's largest refugee camp over the border in Bangladesh, the ruling offered a glimmer of hope for accountability.

"I want justice," a 23-year-old Rohingya rape survivor said before the verdict in the cramped shelter where she lives with her family.

"There should be stringent punishment for those who raped women. The ICJ should say something separately about this," she said, requesting anonymity.

Survivors of the violence brought with them harrowing tales of gang rapes, mass executions, and cruelty towards families and children.

Far from the squalor of the refugee camps, the panel of 15 judges has been weighing for seven years whether Myanmar's actions constitute genocide.

The case was brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to bring a case against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II.

Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising from insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.

"Myanmar was not obliged to remain idle and allow terrorists to have free rein," its representative Ko Ko Hlaing told judges during hearings on the case in January.

The Gambia's justice minister said the country filed the case "after reviewing credible reports of the most brutal and vicious violence imaginable inflicted upon a vulnerable group that had been dehumanised and persecuted for many years."

The Gambia has the "full backing and support" of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its efforts at the ICJ, said the minister, Dawda Jallow.

"It is not about esoteric issues of international law, it is about real people, real stories and a real group of human beings," added Jallow.

Speaking before the verdict, survivor Mohammed Osman said he was hoping the ruling would allow him to go back home and perform last rites for his parents and younger brother killed by the Myanmar military.

"They shot my father dead, forced my mother into a house with a few other women, raped them and burnt down our homestead," Osman, 20, told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)