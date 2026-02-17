'No One Entitled To Visa': Marco Rubio Says 'Privilege' Can Be Withdrawn

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated that visas are "not a right" and warned that the United States will revoke them if foreign visitors are found engaging in activities that threaten national security.

Speaking at a Joint Press Availability in Budapest, along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Rubio said that the country has revoked visas in numerous cases over the past year. "I've said this repeatedly. I don't know why it's so hard for some to comprehend it. No one is entitled to a visa," he said.

"Visas are not a right. There is no constitutional right to a visa," Rubio said. "A visa is permission to enter our country as a visitor."

SECRETARY RUBIO: I've said this repeatedly. I don't know why it's so hard for some to comprehend it.



No one is entitled to a visa.



If you enter our country as a visitor and undertake activities against the national interests of the United States, we will take away your visa. pic.twitter.com/Y9hWlZpKBX — Department of State (@StateDept) February 16, 2026

He further clarified that the policy applies broadly to all categories of temporary visitors, including students, tourists and journalists. If individuals undertake activities deemed contrary to US national interests after entering the country, their visas could be revoked.

"Being a tourist, student or journalist, if you undertake activities against the national security and national interest of the United States, we will take away your visa," Rubio said.

He also highlighted, "If we knew someone was going to engage in such activities, we probably wouldn't have issued the visa in the first place."

This is not the first time Rubio has reiterated his hardline stance on immigration and visa policies. Last month, the State Department suspended immigrant visa approvals to nationals of 75 countries. "We would pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates," the State Department said.

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. — Department of State (@StateDept) January 14, 2026

"The pause impacts dozens of countries, including Somalia, Haiti, Iran, Cuba and Eritrea, whose immigrants often become public charges in the United States upon arrival," it added.

Earlier this month, a coalition of immigration advocacy groups, lawyers and several US citizens filed a lawsuit against Rubio and the State Department, challenging an order that suspended immigrant visa approvals for citizens of 75 countries.

The case, asking for revocation of the order, was filed in a federal court in New York.