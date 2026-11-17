A US man has been arrested after he deliberately mailed a greeting card smeared with peanut butter to a woman with a severe peanut allergy. The accused, identified as Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. of Florida, was arrested on Friday (Nov 13) for the August 2025 incident. He blamed the woman, who is the best friend of his ex-wife, for the divorce.

The unidentified victim returned home from work on August 14, 2025, and found a blue-coloured envelope in her mailbox that appeared greasy, with handwriting that she did not recognise. After opening the greeting card, she immediately realised that it was peanut butter spread inside, according to a report in People.

Upon recognising the substance, the woman dropped the envelope and ran inside to wash her hands. She told investigators that afterwards, she developed hives and experienced tingling in both of her arms for approximately six hours.

Surveillance footage showed 68-year-old Cancellare buying two stamps used on the envelope sent to the victim. The authorities managed to trace him using the postage stamp on the mail.

Since Cancellare knew the victim, he was aware of her potentially life-threatening allergy and intentionally exposed her to peanut butter.

"Joseph drove to a USPS store in a different city than where he lived. He walked in and continued to wear his sunglasses inside of the business in an attempt to disguise his identity," police said. "He further attempted to conceal his identity by writing a fictitious name and return address on the envelope."

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Investigators say Cancellare's alleged motive centres on his bitter divorce from the victim's best friend. He largely blames the victim for the breakup, having last spoken with her at a divorce settlement meeting about three years before the letter incident.

Cancellare faces one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of culpable negligence exposing another person to harm. His bond was set at $20,000.