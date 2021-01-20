Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day Live: Pray For Biden's Success, Says Trump On Last Day

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inaugural ceremony will begin with an invocation at 8:30 pm today

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States today on January 20, Ms Harris will make history as America's first woman, first Black and first person with south Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President.

An emotional President-elect Joe Biden flew to Washington Tuesday on the eve of his inauguration from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Tears rolled down Mr Biden's cheeks at a farewell ceremony in his hometown, where he paid tribute to his late son and rising politician Beau, before catching a plane to the capital.

Joe Biden's predecessor Mr Trump, who has not appeared in public for a week, broke days of silence with a videoed farewell address which the White House said would be released later in the day.

According to excerpts, Mr Trump for the first time asked Americans to "pray" for the success of the incoming Biden administration -- a change of tune from weeks spent persuading his huge number of Republican followers that the Democrat cheated in their election battle.

Donald Trump has yet to personally congratulate Mr Biden on his win or invite him for the customary cup of tea in the Oval Office.

Here are the LIVE updates of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' swearing-in day:

