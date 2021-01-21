Joe Biden Signs Series Of Orders, Set To Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

"We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Joe Biden said.

US President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders to launch his administration Wednesday, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord.

The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor Donald Trump, reversing the process of leaving the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19.

"We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Biden said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)