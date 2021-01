Donald Trump also pardoned to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon, the White House said, just before he was due to leave office.

"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," his administration said in a statement.

