"United": Kamala Harris's Message On Eve Of Swearing In As US Vice-President

Americans are "united in spirit" despite physical separation, the US Vice-President-elect has said.

Kamala Harris's message comes at a time of unprecedented turmoil in the US.

New Delhi:

A day before she was to take charge as the 49th Vice-President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris sent out a message of "unity" and "togetherness" to a country still reeling under the twin blows of the Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented political turmoil.

Posting a photo of herself with husband Doug Emhoff, US President-elect Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden - all in the backdrop of the Washington Monument in the US capital at twilight yesterday - Ms Harris tweeted that Americans were "united in spirit" despite physical separation.

This keeps with her earlier tweets in the same spirit where she had said, "We gather together to pay tribute to the lives lost from COVID-19. A grandmother or grandfather who was our whole world. A parent, partner, sibling, or friend who we still cannot accept is no longer here. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing - together."   

On Wednesday (January 20), she will be sworn in as the US's first female, first African-American, and first Asian-American Vice-President. She would also then become the highest-ranking female elected official in US history.

In another tweet posted yesterday evening, she said, "Starting tomorrow, @JoeBiden and I will work to unify our country, tackle the challenges facing our nation, and renew the promise of America."

The Vice-President-elect's message of unity comes at a time of transition in political leadership following months of acrimony culminating in the ransacking of the US Capitol on January 6 - something never heard of in US history. It also comes as a healing touch to millions of Americans, either mourning their dear ones lost to the pandemic or suffering themselves. The US has lost over 4 lakh lives to the virus, with more than 24 million positive case recorded, till now.