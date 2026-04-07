Iranian Musician Holds Sit-In Outside Tehran Power Plant After Trump Threat

Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari is holding a sit-in protest outside the Damavand Power Plant after US President Donald Trump threatened to target the country's largest electricity-generating facility in Tehran.

Ghamsari, known for his work with the traditional Persian long-necked instrument Taar, said he will stay at the Damavand power plant as a peaceful protest against possible attacks on key services such as electricity, water, and gas by US and Israel.

"I'm currently at the Damavand power plant. Cannot say, wish you were here with me also. Since this is the site that has been threatened with attack which I hope won't happen. I hope the sound of my taar can have an impact on peace, can help the lights in homes from going out," he said in a video.

He added that he is staying at the site as an independent artist and is not part of any political group. "War's goal is never rescue, and I wish more people understood this," he stated.

Referring to recent incidents of war, including the Minab school tragedy that killed over 175 people, mostly girls, Ghamsari said the events had deepened his grief and that he felt a responsibility to speak out.

Separately, a young woman was seen seated in front of the Damavand power plant playing a cello. She was wearing a black hijab, while a black flag flew nearby.

Video: Iranian Woman Plays Cello At Biggest Power Plant After US Strike Threat https://t.co/SoXLUn5c8k pic.twitter.com/Qm7N4akq6f — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) March 31, 2026

This comes after Trump has threatened massive bombing in Iran following tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, which has led to a rise in oil prices. He issued an ultimatum to Tehran, giving it until 8 pm ET or 5:30 am IST on Wednesday to reopen the route.

He warned that if no agreement is reached, the US could target key infrastructure, saying there would be "no bridges, no power plants" afterward. Trump also said, "The entire country would be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

In response, Iran has called on young people to take part in a protest by forming "human chains" around key power plants. The country's Ministry of Sports and Youth has invited athletes, artists, and students to join, asking them to gather at these locations from 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday.

"This action (the human chain) has been formed at the suggestion of the youth themselves," said Iran's Deputy of Youth Affairs, Alireza Rahimi. "It will be a sign of the youth's commitment to protecting the country's infrastructure and building a bright future," he added.