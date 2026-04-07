White House Denies Considering Nuclear Strikes Against Iran

The White House denied Tuesday that remarks by Vice President JD Vance about military operations in Iran had contained any suggestion of a US nuclear strike against the Islamic republic.

After Vance said US forces have tools they "so far haven't decided to use" to enforce a dramatic ultimatum from President Donald Trump, the White House said on X: "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

The post was in response to one from an account associated with former vice president Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons."

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