Iran is planning to target senior officials in the Trump administration by detonating a chemical weapon or a 'dirty bomb' in Washington amid renewed concerns over Iranian threats against key American officials, CNN reported, citing new US intelligence. Officials familiar with the information said they have obtained specific details, including locations and targets.

According to CNN, the intelligence caused faster movement of plans and people in the US. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is "monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland".

The inputs do not seem to be isolated ones, as Iran recently threatened two US Navy officers, whom it blamed for ordering attacks on Minab school that killed at least 123 children. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his home to a military base following a reported Iranian threat.

American officials have taken note of the latest intelligence, adding to their existing troubles of continued engagement with Iran and the economic pressure the war and the Strait of Hormuz blockade are causing to the US. Sources privy to the input said Tehran is actively devising plans to target people inside US territory, the report said.

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"Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," CNN quoted a source as saying.

Two sources said officials have discussed ways to counter the threat over the past week. Iran's plots against current and former US officials, including a murder-for-hire plot against US President Donald Trump in 2024, have not ended, the report said. It mentioned that Iran tried to attack US officials while they were travelling overseas.

What Is 'Dirty Bomb' And Why It Troubles US

For Iran, an attack inside the US is enough, irrespective of its intensity or damage, to put its point across to Trump. US officials warned that any unconventional weapon makes America vulnerable.

Unlike a nuclear bomb, a 'dirty bomb' does not rely on nuclear fission but can still spread dangerous airborne radiation for kilometres. The radiation is not dangerous, but the explosion could be fatal, experts said.

They need no smuggling effort. Iran could assemble it through someone already in the United States and carry out the attack.

One of the sources said the US intel found Iranians discussing possible stashing of bomb-making materials inside America. While no one knows how credible the information is, they agree to believe Iran has already pre-positioned nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be laced onto a conventional weapon.

"Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up," said one of the sources, reported CNN.

"They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable."

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Another concern is Iran possibly using a chemical weapon against US officials. Several officials reportedly believe the American troops are not prepared to protect themselves from this kind of attack.

One of the sources informed CNN that the chemical weapon threat has led to emergency plans to provide necessary equipment to diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region.

Iranian Mission at the United Nations had earlier said that it "considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard."

The next few weeks will be crucial for both the US and Iran amid the continuing blockade of the crucial route of the Strait of Hormuz and no consensus between the parties. Trump might also face some challenges over the Iran war decision owing to his loss in the recently held US midterms.