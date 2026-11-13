Iran Claims It Destroyed US Early-Warning Radar System In Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, the first such claim of an attack on American military assets in a Gulf country since early September.

The Guards said the strike was in retaliation for what they described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media.

The claim came amid a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the region.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

There was no immediate comment from the US or Bahrain.

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