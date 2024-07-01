India, US To Establish Gandhi-King Development Foundation By October

The Gandhi-King Development Foundation will operate locally in India

India and the United States signed a statement of intent to formally establish the Gandhi-King Development Foundation (GKDF) by October this year, which aims to address global development challenges. The statement of intent was signed during the visit by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to India last month.

"This significant step, occurring during White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to India, builds on the U.S. Congress's passage of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act in December 2020, sponsored by Representative Gregory W. Meeks, which authorized USAID to create the Gandhi-King Development Foundation," the US Embassy in India said in a press release.

The U.S. & India are partnering to advance the Gandhi-King Development Foundation. Designed to embody the shared principles of Mahatma Gandhi & Martin Luther King Jr., the Foundation will promote inclusive & sustainable development. Read more here: https://t.co/aaphPlKbJ2pic.twitter.com/0bxtFgd2Vd — USAID India (@usaid_india) July 1, 2024



US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti emphasized that this foundation is built on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, two iconic leaders who promoted non-violent resistance and civil rights. Mr Garcetti stressed that the foundation showcases the shared commitment of both countries to work together towards global progress.

"The Gandhi-King Development Foundation represents a transformative partnership between the United States and India, rooted in the visionary ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr The foundation underscores our shared commitment to forging global progress by leveraging our collective strengths," he said.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur, who signed the Statement of Intent in New Delhi, said the foundation will promote inclusive and sustainable development.

"USAID is proud to support the Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will promote inclusive and sustainable development, symbolizing the friendship and common values of the United States and India," she said.

US Congressman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory W Meeks expressed gratitude to be a part of this process and affirmed that this initiative will strengthen the bonds between both nations.

"I was glad to witness this important progress towards establishing the Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will further strengthen the bonds between the United States and India. The Foundation will honour two visionary leaders and leverage the strength of our private sectors to address important issues such as public health, climate change and air pollution, and the empowerment of women," Mr Meeks said.

The Gandhi-King Development Foundation will operate locally in India, utilizing both public and private resources to advance India's national and global development objectives. These include addressing climate change, reducing tuberculosis, improving water and sanitation, minimizing the health impacts of air pollution, enhancing education outcomes, and promoting economic empowerment for women.

"The Gandhi-King Development Foundation signifies a groundbreaking partnership between the United States and India to address global development challenges," the embassy's statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)