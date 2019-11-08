Hong Kong Student Who Fell From Multi-Storey Car Park During Clashes Dies

Alex Chow was taken to the hospital Monday morning following late-night clashes. (FILE)

A Hong Kong student who fell from a multi-storey car park while police and protesters were clashing last weekend has died, hospital officials said Friday, in a development likely to raise tensions after months of violent rallies in the city.

Alex Chow, a computer science undergraduate of the University of Science and Technology, was certified dead at 8.09 am on Friday, Queen Elizabeth Hospital confirmed.

Alex Chow was taken to hospital in an unconscious state in the early hours of Monday morning following late-night clashes between police and protesters in Tseung Kwan O district.

He was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood inside a car park that police had fired tear gas into after protesters hurled objects from the building.

The precise circumstances of how Alex Chow came to be injured are unclear but he has been embraced by the five-month-old protest movement.

