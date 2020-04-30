Google Doodle Lets You Play The Theremin Today With Clara Rockmore

Google Doodle lets you play the theremin to honour Clara Rockmore's genius

Clara Rockmore played an unusual instrument. The theremin has no keys or strings - it is a gesture-controlled instrument; music literally plays out of thin air. Today's Google Doodle is a tribute to Ms Rockmore who not only was the instrument's most well-known performer but also helped develop it. Today's doodle is the fourth in series of Google's interactive games, this one being the second consecutive musical one.

After a small tutorial, you can play the theremin on your computer, create your own music and share it. There are modifications too, tweak as much as you want.

This doodle first featured on March 9, 2016 on the occasion of Clara Rockmore's 105th birth anniversary.

The doodle also features Ms Rockmore playing the theremin to a large audience; the figure also seems to play the theremin as you play your notes on the instrument.

Wedenesday's doodle was a musical one too - it paid tribute to the genius of Oskar Fischinger and his abstract art.

There are 6 more interactive doodles to go - the tech giant announced bringing 10 such games from the archives to keep everyone entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" the company had said in a statement.

The tech giant has over the years come up with an impressive number of games and minigames on its homepage, all of which have been preserved and archived.