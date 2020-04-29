Make Your Own Music With Today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle is bringing back its most popular games to play during the lockdown

Google featured its third archive game today in a doodle. There are seven more classic games to come as the tech giant brings back its famous games from the archives for people's entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Today's Google Doodle pays a tribute to filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger. The doodle first featured on his 117th birthday on June 22, 2017.

Oskar Fischinger is best known for his films and abstract visuals which were perfectly synchronized with music, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and colour, Fischinger spent months - sometimes years - planning and handcrafting his animations.

Today's doodle is also about art and music. Clicking on the doodle will lead you to a screen where u can compose your own music, then edit it as well. There are four instruments you can choose from. You can tweak the tempo, change the key and much more. This is a fun way to pass to time in the lockdown - playing and composing your own music that can keep you busy for hours if you are interested in music. You can share your creation on your social media platforms as well.

The music is accompanied by beautiful abstract visuals that is definitely going to keep you engaged.

Google had said in a statement that it would be bringing back its popular games.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" the company said.

This is the third of the games - the tech giant has over the years come up with an impressive number of games and minigames on its homepage, all of which have been preserved and archived.