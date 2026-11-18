Pichwaai painting, royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole, and Kashmiri silk carpet are some of the items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, during his just-concluded visit to Manila to attend the annual India-ASEAN Summit.

The prime minister has gifted the US president a Golden Pichwaai painting, originating in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

It is a traditional cloth-painting art known for its intricate detailing, luminous colours and elaborate compositions, officials sources said.

Created on finely prepared cloth using mineral pigments and gold detailing, it features motifs such as lotuses, cows, trees and ornamental borders, reflecting exceptional artisan craftsmanship.

The golden finish lends it a regal and luminous appeal.

Rooted in centuries-old traditions, Pichwaai preserves India's artistic heritage, supports traditional artisan communities and is valued today as both a treasured collectable and an elegant decorative artwork, the sources said.

PM Modi has gifted Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese a blue Jaipur pottery artefact.

is a distinctive traditional craft of Rajasthan, made from a quartz-based mixture rather than ordinary clay, giving it a smooth, delicate and translucent finish.

Known for its glossy white surface and luminous cobalt-blue designs, it features intricate hand-painted floral patterns, birds, geometric motifs and decorative borders.

The prime minister has gifted his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole presented in an elegant Sadheli box, symbolising India's enduring friendship, warmth and cultural esteem.

Woven from fine Katan silk, it showcases the centuries-old textile artistry of Banaras, with intricate motifs reflecting the precision and craftsmanship of generations of weavers.

Its royal blue colour evokes dignity, wisdom and harmony.

PM Modi gifted the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., a Kashmiri silk carpet.

It is a traditional hand-knotted craft admired for its luminous sheen, soft texture, intricate designs and durability.

Made from fine silk, it involves thousands of knots tied by skilled artisans, with some carpets taking months or even years to complete.

Its motifs, inspired by Kashmir's natural beauty, including floral patterns, chinar leaves and geometric designs, reflect the region's rich artistic identity.

The prime minister gifted the spouse of the President of the Philippines a Pashmina shawl presented in a papier-mache box, which brings together two distinctive traditional crafts of Kashmir.

Made from fine cashmere fibre obtained from the undercoat of the Changthangi goat, the Pashmina is renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, lightweight texture and elegant drape.

The papier-mache box is handcrafted from layers of paper or paper pulp and hand-painted with intricate floral motifs and vibrant colours. Together, they showcase the skill and creativity of Kashmiri artisans, preserve generations-old craft traditions and make an elegant gift symbolising warmth, refinement and cultural heritage.

PM Modi gifted Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase.

The Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase is a traditional metalcraft of Bidar, Karnataka, made from a zinc-and-copper alloy and adorned with intricate pure silver inlay.

Artisans engrave designs, insert silver wire and treat the surface to achieve its distinctive deep black finish, creating a striking contrast with the silver detailing.

PM Modi gifted President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto a Chola Bronze Sculpture.

Chola bronze sculptures represent the pinnacle of classical Indian metallurgy and artistic excellence, flourishing between the ninth and thirteenth centuries under the Chola dynasty in South India.

Created using the traditional lost-wax casting technique, known as Madhuchista Vidhana, each sculpture is individually handcrafted, making it a unique work of art.

Renowned for their anatomical precision, graceful forms and expressive detailing, these sculptures also preserve valuable insights into the clothing, jewellery, hairstyles and aesthetic traditions of the Chola era.

The prime minister gifted to his Laos counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, a rose quartz elephant with fine craftsmanship.

It is a traditional Indian decorative craft, particularly associated with Rajasthan's stone-carving centres such as Jaipur.

Carved from natural rose quartz and polished to reveal its soft, translucent sheen, it is adorned with intricate hand-painted gold detailing, floral motifs and traditional ornamental designs.

The elephant symbolises strength, wisdom, dignity and royal grandeur in Indian tradition, while the gilded craftsmanship reflects India's rich heritage of luxury handicrafts and royal decorative arts.

PM Modi gifted his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim a silver-worked Urli.

It is a traditional Indian decorative vessel adorned with intricate silver embellishments, showcasing the skill and artistry of Indian metalworkers.

Traditionally filled with water and decorated with floating flowers, it symbolises purity, prosperity, hospitality and harmony. Its graceful form and ornate detailing transform a functional vessel into an elegant work of art.

The prime minister gifted his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong a Gond painting, a traditional Indian folk art originating from the Gond tribal communities of central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Traditionally created to decorate homes during festivals and ceremonies, the art form uses intricate patterns, dots, lines and vibrant colours to depict trees, animals, birds and elements of nature.

Deeply rooted in the Gond community's cultural beliefs and harmony with nature, the art form represents an important expression of India's indigenous heritage and continues to preserve its traditions and cultural identity.

PM Modi gifted Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul a Rogan art painting.

It is a rare, centuries-old textile painting tradition originating in the Kutch region of Gujarat, practised by a handful of artisan families in Nirona village.

The art uses a thick, elastic paint prepared by boiling castor oil and mixing it with natural pigments.

The prime minister gifted his Timor-Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao an Agate bowl.

It is a handcrafted stoneware piece made from agate, a semi-precious gemstone known for its distinctive natural bands, colours and textures, making each piece unique.

The craft is particularly associated with Khambhat in Gujarat, a centuries-old centre of agate processing and stone carving.

PM Modi gifted Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung a leather wall hanging.

It is a traditional handcrafted decorative artwork made from treated and cured leather, showcasing the country's rich folk-art heritage.

Skilled artisans soften and stretch the leather before creating intricate designs through perforation, embossing and painting, featuring floral, geometric and wildlife motifs, often using natural vegetable dyes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)